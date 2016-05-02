× Tips for buying prom and graduation apparel

CROMWELL — Connecticut Better Business Bureau says students can avoid problems associated with the most popular events of the school year. Celebrations such as school proms and graduation can cost between $100 and $2,000 for apparel, makeup, hair, a suit, tickets, a limousine and more.

One area in particular that requires special attention is the purchase of gowns or suits online. There is an almost limitless offering of designs to choose from on the internet, and savvy shoppers can sometimes find designer apparel at a fraction of the average price. Unfortunately, reputable online sellers are forced to compete with cut-rate operations that may be deceitful, unreliable or unethical.

“There can be a remarkable difference between what consumers see advertised on some websites and what the shoppers actually receive,” according to Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman, Howard Schwartz. “Unfortunately, unethical websites and bridal shops are also known to switch stock garments’ labels with designer labels.”

Consumers complain about websites that ship cheaply-manufactured, low quality merchandise that looks good in website photos. When the item arrives, it looks and fits differently than is depicted on the model in the sales photos. It also may start to tear before the prom or graduation even begins. Sometimes the shipment arrives too late or not at all.

Another issue when shopping online for apparel is the challenge of finding a garment that fits properly.

“It can be very difficult to find specialty garments that fit well when they are bought off the virtual rack, and many sites do not accept returned merchandise,” Schwartz adds.

Store owners say students will try on a dress in their store and then order it from a website to save $30. Women however, are going to stores and seamstresses with last-minute dress emergencies because of online ordering gone bad. If the dress doesn’t fit the way you want, it will need alterations. This adds time and expense that can negate any money saved by ordering online.



Check their reputation – A BBB Business Review can tell you whether a seller has a solid reputation for its products and services, a record of complaints, or government actions.

Look for hidden costs and policies – Before you pay, keep in mind that your purchase may have associated shipping and handling fees. These are often added before completing your transaction. Ask whether you can return the garment for a full refund if you’re not happy with it as well as who would pay for the cost of shipping and handling for a return. Don’t assume verbal promises are accurate. Check websites’ policies as you shop around.

Stick with a safe payment method – It’s a bad sign if a company demands payment by wire transfer or prepaid gift cards. Whenever you shop online, BBB recommends using a credit card or online payment processing service. These methods help protect you if there’s a dispute or unauthorized charges. Keep in mind that a debit card does not offer the same protection.

Make sure you can find the seller – Has the website listed a physical location and working phone number? Call customer service before you make the purchase to verify that you will be able to contact them in case of a problem. You will likely spend several hundred dollars on your purchase, so if you can’t reach a live customer service agent, consider it a red flag.

Look for HTTPS:// – You should see this in your browser’s address bar along with a padlock icon in the corner. When you enter your payment information, the “S” and the padlock tell you that a website is taking precautions with its payment processing systems.

If you have a problem with a purchase or business, file a complaint with Better Business Bureau at bbb.org/connecticut to help resolve the issue. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also handles fraud complaints at www.ftc.gov/complaint as well as the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Howard Schwartz, CT BBB