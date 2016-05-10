Daytrips & Destinations: Connecticut Passport Agency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- If you're thinking about international travel, the first thing to do is make sure your passport is up to date.

Heather McHugh, Acting Director of the Connecticut Passport Agency, joined FOX 61 Good Day Connecticut with tips on making sure you get your passport on time.

The agency encourages passport applicants to apply for or renew U.S. passports well ahead of planned travel, as they anticipate longer than average wait times for passport processing over the coming months.

They expect increased passport applications to continue through 2018. The Department of State has committed additional resources and personnel to meeting the expected record-breaking demand for passports, and undertaking every effort to adjudicate passports as efficiently as possible in advance of planned travel.

Q: How long will wait times be for passport renewals?

It will take about six weeks for routine service, up from four weeks last year.

Applicants should check travel.state.gov for the most up-to-date guidance on processing times.

Q: Can people still request expedited passports?

Yes, expedited passport processing will be available for an additional fee.

Q: How many new passport agencies have opened since 2007?

Since 2007, we have opened 11 new passport agencies and added public counters at two existing facilities. New Facilities: Atlanta, Buffalo, Dallas, Detroit, El Paso, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Juan, Vermont, Tucson Passport Agency, and Western Passport Center Added Public Counters: Arkansas and National Passport Center



Q: Has the agency hired new staff? How many?

In 2007, the Department of State employed roughly 1600 employees within Passport Services. January 2016, Passport Services has more than 2150 employees and plans to hire additional staff over the next two years.

Q: Will call centers have expanded hours?

We have already expanded our (NPIC) hours.

In addition to being open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST from Monday through Friday, the National Passport Information Center is open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST.

Customers can call 1-877-487-2778 or email NPIC@state.gov. Most email inquiries are answered within 24 hours.

Passport Agencies:

The amount of customers visiting passport agencies for in-person service is higher in 2015 than 2014. Many applicants visiting passport agencies have urgent travel plans. First-time applicants should consider applying at a non-Department passport acceptance facility. Information on these facilities can be found on travel.state.gov. Eligible applicants can also renew their passports by mail.

Connecticut Passport Agency is one of the many organizations and destinations that will be featured at the Daytrips and Destinations Travel and Family Fun Expo on Saturday May 14 at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Learn more about the event here.