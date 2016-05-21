× Yale’s gender neutral bathrooms part of changing climate

NEW HAVEN— Visitors at Yale’s 315th commencement will notice something new on campus this year — gender-neutral bathrooms in 23 buildings.

The Ivy League school is promoting them on its website for Monday’s commencement, complete with a link to a map showing where they can be found.

Yale also has decided to change a long-standing rule and will allow transgender graduates to have on their diploma the name they use, rather than the name on their birth certificates.

Tamar Gendler is dean of Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. She said it is part of a comprehensive effort to make the school more welcoming to transgender students.

Yale also allows transgender students to change the name on their school identification and will cover reassignment surgery under its health plan.