11 states sue Obama administration over federal transgender directive

WASHINGTON–Eleven states are suing the Obama administration over a new directive to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

The lawsuit announced Wednesday includes Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, Louisiana, Utah, Arizona and Georgia. The challenge follows a federal directive to U.S. schools this month to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

Conservative states had vowed defiance since the Justice Department handed down the guidance. U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has said “there is no room in our schools for discrimination.”

The Obama administration has “conspired to turn workplace and educational settings across the country into laboratories for a massive social experiment, flouting the democratic process, and running roughshod over commonsense policies protecting children and basic privacy rights,” the lawsuit reads.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott further said the “lawsuit is challenging the way that the Obama administration is trampling the United States Constitution.”