Six Flags New England offers priceless prom gown experience

AGAWAM, Mass. - Going to the prom is such a special high school memory, but for some students, it's just too expensive to attend.

Six Flags New England tried to make the night a little more accessible for girls in New England.

Six Flags was on a mission Saturday to stuff a stretch-limo full of prom, bridesmaid and wedding dresses.

Karen Phelps came armed with a dozen dresses to donate and to give them a second life. Phelps contacted all her nieces, and all their friends.

"We put the word out there and they donated them to our house," she said. "We just grabbed them all and we came. We figure if somebody didn't have one they will have one now."