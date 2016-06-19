× Donald Trump says US should consider profiling Muslims

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump said the country should “seriously” consider profiling Muslims in the United States as a terrorism-fighting tool.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee said other countries use profiling and “it’s not the worst thing to do.”

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Trump said, “I hate the concept of profiling, but we have to start using common sense” and “look at it seriously.”

Profiling is the government practice of targeting people for investigation based factors such as their race, religion or nationality. Civil libertarians have decried the practice as discriminatory.

Trump said that in the age of international terrorism, it’s a matter of choosing “common sense” over “political correctness.”

He’s also proposed a temporarily ban on foreign Muslims from entering the United States.

