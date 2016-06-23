× Germany: suspect in cinema incident dead, no others injured

VIERNHEIM, Germany — Police say a man has been shot dead after entering a movie theater in southwestern Germany, apparently with a weapon. They say they believe that no one else was injured in the incident.

Police spokesman Bernd Hochstaedter said authorities were told early Thursday afternoon that an armed man had entered the Kinopolis movie theater in the town of Viernheim and that shots apparently had been fired.

It was originally reported by German media that at least 25 people were injured in the incident.

Hesse’s interior minister, Peter Beuth, said it wasn’t clear whether the weapon was real.

Hochstaedter said that the police deployment lasted around three hours.

He said: “We believe that there were no injured people, and that the people who were in the cinema with the perpetrator could be freed uninjured.”

It’s been a week and half since a gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and injuring dozens of others.

In 2012, a gunman opened fire inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado killing 12 people and injuring 70 others. In August 2015, James Holmes was sentenced to life in prison.

49.541244 8.578488