This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MERIDEN — One person was arrested in a stabbing early Monday. Police were called to 344 Cooke Ave, Meriden, at 5 a.m. for a domestic incident. One person had suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police made an arrest and were processing the suspect and no other information about the incident was available.

