× PBS gets blasted online for using stock footage of fireworks

WASHINGTON, DC —WJW – If you tuned in to “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS Monday night, you might have noticed something not quite right with the fireworks.

The weather in Washington Monday night was overcast and foggy.

But viewers saw clear skies during shots of the fireworks.

After being called out by hundreds of people on Twitter, PBS admitted to using stock footage of fireworks from previous years.

Another giveaway? The Capitol dome currently has scaffolding on it. But many shots used during the broadcast showed a scaffold-free dome.

“Because this year’s fireworks were difficult to see due to the weather, we made the decision to intercut fireworks footage from previous A Capitol Fourth concerts for the best possible television viewing experience,” the show tweeted. “We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

We showed a combination of the best fireworks from this year and previous years. It was the patriotic thing to do. #July4thPBS — A Capitol Fourth (@July4thPBS) July 5, 2016

I’m at the Mall in D.C. right now. What @PBS is showing right now is a lie – you can’t see the fireworks, it’s all clouds and rain. #July4 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 5, 2016

@PBS Stop airing fireworks stock footage. That's just deceptive and wrong — Samuel Meyers (@samraphmey) July 5, 2016

#Blessed to see the fireworks from my apt window & watch #July4thPBS. Tho, the fireworks out my window don't look like @pbs. #fake? 🤔🇺🇸 — Tina (@tinpant) July 5, 2016

38.907192 -77.036871