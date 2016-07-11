× Wallingford man arrested for several robberies 2 days after finishing 17-year prison sentence

WALLINGFORD–Just two days after a man was released from a 17-year stint in prison he has been arrested again and charged with committing a smash-and-grab robbery.

On July 10 around 1 a.m. Wallingford Police responded to the Krauszer’s Food Store on South Main Street for reports the front door had been smashed. No suspects were found, but surveillance video taken by the store’s cameras showed the suspect and his car. Based on the video, police determined the suspect looked very similar to the person who had committed another smash-and-grab robbery in Branford a day earlier.

At 3:30 a.m., Wallingford Police received another call from the Gulf station on North Colony Road reporting the front door had been smashed in and someone had stolen things.

While an officer was on his way to the scene of the Gulf robbery, he spotted a car that matched the description–a Chevrolet Suburban–parked in front of a Shell station on North Colony Road. When that officer approached the car he saw a man, later identified as Michael Menta, 44, exit the front door of the Shell station, which had also been smashed when Menta supposedly threw a cash register into it. The officer ordered him to get on the ground, but he disobeyed, got in his car, and sped off quickly.

Officers pursued the car on Route 15 south, past the North Haven town line, but stopped chasing him because of the danger posed by the high speed he was driving at. State Police soon spotted the car and picked up the chase, and the car eventually crashed in Southington. Menta was in possession of narcotics when arrested.

The Suburban turned up as having been stolen from Amity Motors in Woodbridge, and Menta is now a suspect in several car thefts and smash-and-grab robberies in Oxford, Branford, Woodbridge and East Haven over the past few days.

Menta was released from prison on July 8 after serving 17 years for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

Menta was charged with three counts of burglary in the third degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, two counts of larceny in the sixth degree, larceny of a motor vehicle in the third degree, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving over 85 mph, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under a suspended license.

He’s being held at the Wallingford Police Department on a $200,000 bond and is due in court July 22.

41.494455 -72.809043

