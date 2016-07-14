Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ivory is a Shiba Inu, Husky mix looking for a new home. She's a senior dog at 11-years-old.

Her owner was an elderly woman who recently passed away. The woman's family is devastated they could not take Ivory, but they all have large, rambunctious dogs who frighten Ivory.

Some rescue shelters won't even take older dogs, but Protectors of Animals has had success with seniors dogs because of great community support.

Ivory is shy and skittish, but very sweet and gentle. She hasn't had a lot of human contact. Her ideal home would be another quiet, routine place.

She could live with another dog, pending introductions. She’s great with smaller dogs, but is scared of larger dogs.

For more information about Ivory, or other pets that need homes, contact the Protectors of Animals.