Pocket US Constitution becomes Amazon best-seller after speech

Posted 9:21 PM, July 30, 2016, by , Updated at 10:01PM, July 30, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES — A pocket version of the U.S. Constitution has become a best-seller on Amazon.com.

The 52-page pamphlet printed by the National Center for Constitutional Studies sells for $1 and was in the Top 10 best-selling books on Amazon on Saturday afternoon. The site produces an hourly list of its best sellers.

The Constitution emerged as a best-seller days after Muslim-American lawyer Khizr Khan, whose son was killed while serving in Iraq, flashed a pocket Constitution and offered to lend it to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The version Khan used at the convention did not appear to be the same as the one that became popular on Amazon.

A message sent to Amazon seeking sales details for the Constitution pamphlet was not immediately returned.

Related stories