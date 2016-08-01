× NY parole authorities to bar sex offenders from ‘Pokemon Go’

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed state authorities to prevent nearly 3,000 registered sex offenders now on parole from playing “Pokemon Go” in an effort to safeguard children who play.

The state’s Department of Corrections and Community Services is making that a condition of supervised release from state prison for all sex offenders.

The state said Monday that county probation offices should adopt the same policy.

The Democratic governor has also sent a letter to software developer Niantic requesting help prohibiting sexual predators from playing the online game, where players roam through the physical world searching for virtual Pokemon creatures.

State Sen. Jeff Klein, a Democrat who raised similar concerns last week, said New York already prohibits high-level offenders from using social media.

Earlier in July, a sex offender was caught playing “Pokemon Go” with children outside a courthouse in Indiana.

