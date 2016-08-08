× Man, 20, killed while playing Pokemon Go at tourist attraction in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A college student has been shot to death while playing “Pokemon Go” at a tourist attraction in San Francisco.

Authorities say 20-year-old Calvin Riley was shot Saturday night by an unknown assailant at Aquatic Park near Ghiradelli Square.

The U.S. Park police and local homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

A family friend told KGO-TV Riley and a friend were playing the popular mobile game when someone came up and shot the young man in the back and ran away. John Kirby said no confrontation or words were exchanged before the shooting.

He called it a random and senseless attack.

National Park Service spokesman Lynn Cullivan says investigators believe there are witnesses to the attack because it happened in the bustling Fisherman’s Wharf area. They are seeking tips.