× New Haven man arrested following armed robbery investigation

EAST HAVEN — East Haven Police arrested a suspect they say robbed an AT&T store on Foxon Boulevard August 6th.

Police responded to the robbery on Saturday, August 6th around 10:30 a.m.. They learned that two black men, dressed in dark-colored clothing and masks entered the store. One of them had a gun. He ordered an employee and a customer to the back room.

The suspects then stole approximately $50,000 worth of cell phones and fled the store.

Police executed an arrest warrant on 26 year-old David Brockenberry , from New Haven, on August 19th. He was located at a home in New Haven during the early morning hours on Friday.

Brockenberry was formally charged with Robbery in the 1st degree and Larceny in the 1st degree. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.