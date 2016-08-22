× New Haven detective files gender discrimination complaint

NEW HAVEN — A 16-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department has filed a complaint against the force that alleges she experienced gender discrimination at the hands of male supervisors.

The New Haven Register reports Detective Nicole Natale submitted a state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities complaint that details the alleged discrimination on Aug. 18.

Natale claims that male supervisors interfered with two of her ongoing homicide investigations because of her gender and denied her access to her own cases.

The complaint also states that Natale was effectively demoted when she was transferred from the department’s Homicide Unit to the Special Victims Unit, a move she says was made partially to prevent her from inquiring further about her homicide files.

“City officials have received and will review the CHRO complaint, and it is city policy to withhold comment on matters that involve pending litigation,” according to city spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

The state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities has not returned FOX 61’s call asking for comment on the complaint.

Police officials declined to comment on the complaint.