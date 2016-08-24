× Ex-Stratford elementary school teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting boy

BRIDGEPORT–A former Stratford elementary school special education teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a boy over a two-year period starting when he was 12.

The Connecticut Post reports that 29-year-old Michelle Sulzicki pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. She had originally pleaded not guilty last November to charges of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault, but changed her plea this week.

The judge told Sulzicki he will sentence her on Oct. 28 to no more than four years and no less than six months behind bars. She faced up to 30 years if convicted.

The married Sulzicki lived in Oxford and taught special education at the Chapel Street School in Stratford. She was fired after her arrest.

Dr. Janet Robinson, superintendent of schools, said while the alleged incident took place off school property, the system took immediate disciplinary action.

“Outraged and appalled are the only words that can describe these very disturbing allegations,” said Dr. Robinson in October 2015. “I am now in the process of moving toward terminating this individual.”

Police said Sulzicki began having sex with the boy when he was 12 and she was tutoring him at his Stratford home, and that they had more than a dozen sexual encounters. The interactions often happened when the parents were in the other room.

She denied having a sexual relationship with the victim at first, but eventually admitted to having sex with the boy only once, between his sixth- and seventh-grade years. Sulzicki told police this sexual encounter occurred at the victim’s home in his bedroom.

Sulzicki was a teacher’s aide when the assaults first occurred, but had later been promoted to a full teaching position. She initially denied the charges, but later admitted to having sexual intercourse with the student once between his sixth and seventh grade years.

The suspect has a young daughter, and the victim told police right after the arrest that he was not sure if he is the child’s father. Sulzicki got married in November 2013.