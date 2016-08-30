× State collects more than $1M in fines from companies operating illegally without registration

HARTFORD — Connecticut officials say they’ve collected more than $1 million in fines from companies that were operating illegally in the state.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Attorney General George Jepsen announced Tuesday that penalties were paid out last fiscal year by more than 240 companies that did not obtain a certificate of authority to operate in Connecticut. The fiscal year ended June 30.

Fines range from $135 to $39,630.

Merrill says her office understands the failure to register was unintentional in many cases. However, she says the state must have a record of businesses operating in the state to ensure accountability to consumers.

Merrill says the amount collected is lower than the $1.7 million collected last year. She says efforts to inform out-of-states businesses about their responsibilities are working.