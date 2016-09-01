× 3 bears break door into house, found lounging in California pool

PASADENA, Calif. — Three bears wandered into a Pasadena, California backyard on Thursday and broke the rear door to the house, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KTLA reports.

The bears never made entry inside the home, according to Lt. Randy Tuinstra, but were seen swimming in the backyard pool. They then rummaged in a dumpster before moving on to a second neighborhood pool.

KTLA’s Sky5 video captured the bears frolicking in the pool on a hot summer day. The video showed one adult bear and two small cubs.

