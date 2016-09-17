The Stan Simpson Show: Male involvement in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A big welcome back for students in Hartford this school year.

Kids at Martin Luther King School in the Capital City received a warm welcome to the start of the school year by men from the community.

It was a way to for the men to connect with students and offer moral support.

Hartford pastor A.J. Johnson joined Stan to discuss his efforts to get more males involved in their community’s schools.

This year -- the "well dressed men" are turning the one day act of a kindness into a week-long event. They’ll be visiting four other schools in Hartford to spread their positive message.