Beware of ticket-selling scams

HARTFORD – If you have ever tried to buy tickets for a concert or other event, you probably know how expensive and frustrating it can be.

Congress is addressing one of the causes of high ticket prices and availability, but in the meantime, here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau that can help you avoid headaches when it comes to ticket scalping.

Purchase from the venue when possible

Be careful buying from a private seller

Check out the seller and/or broker

Know the refund policy

Pay with a credit card

Tickets to the hottest events are impossible for average fans to get, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“Ticketing, to put it bluntly, is a fixed game,” said a report Schneiderman’s office released early this year.

Part of the problem are so-called computer bots, which are programs that ticket brokers use to quickly buy a large number of tickets the minute they go on sale.