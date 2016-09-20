Man suspected in 2 sex assaults, kidnapping in Norwich

NORWICH–Police are investigating two sexual assaults linked to one person, who is now in custody.

On September 17 and September 18, two women in Norwich reported that they were sexually assaulted while walking down the street.

On September 18, a 19-year-old woman reported to police that she had been beaten and sexually assaulted by a man on West Thames Street.

She gave the police information on the suspect, who was later identified as Edward J. Simpson, 34. He was arrested by police on September 19 and charged with kidnapping in the first degree, criminal attempt at sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree and assault in the third degree.

During the investigation, police learned that on September 17 around 3 a.m., a woman reported being sexually assaulted within the city of Norwich. That case is still open, but Simpson is a suspect.

Police did say that both women were walking down the street and did not know their assailants, but could not be more specific due to the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who saw a silver 2012 Buick Lacrosse with the Connecticut license plate 4AUBR1 to call police. That car is believed to have been operated by Simpson, and is in police custody, but finding out where it was and if it was involved in suspicious activity could assist police in both investigations. If you’ve seen it, please call 860-886-5561 ext. 156.