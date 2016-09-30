Hartford stadium woes continue as former developer files emergency motion

HARTFORD — The original contractor and developer of Hartford’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park has filed an emergency motion seeking to halt future work on the beleaguered ballpark.

Centerplan Construction filed a lawsuit against the city and the owner of the Hartford Yard Goats, the ballpark’s would-be tenant, in July after they were terminated from the project in June following construction delays.

The motion comes one day after Arch Insurance hired Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. to finish the job and said work would resume at the site in the near future. Arch guaranteed completion of the stadium by April 2017.

Centerplan seeks to preserve the work site in its present incomplete state to take pictures for evidence in its wrongful termination suit.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says Centerplan’s lawsuit has no legal basis.