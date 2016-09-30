× West Hartford scraps late night entertainment ordinance plan

WEST HARTFORD – West Hartford has decided to scrap their 11 p.m. noise and music moratorium plan for entertainment venues.

West Hartford Town Manager Ronald Van Winkle said they’re going redraft the plan – with a new cut off of 1:30 a.m.

The planned public hearing on Thursday, October 13 has been cancelled.

This decision was in response to outcry by local businesses and restaurants who said it would impact their business.

The original ordinance would have established an entertainment license for restaurants with music, which they would apply for through the Chief of Police on an annual basis.

The ordinance was proposed after several issues with Los Imperios Restaurant on Farmington Avenue, including a shooting outside the restaurant in early September. That resulted in the state temporarily revoking their liquor license.