Old Saybrook school, police, give out glow-in-the-dark bracelets for Halloween

OLD SAYBROOK–The elementary school in Old Saybrook teamed up with the police department this year in an effort to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Old Saybrook Police say that all students at the Goodwin School were given glow-in-the-dark bracelets to wear on Halloween evening to ensure their safety by making them more visible while walking the streets.

Anyone who didn’t get a bracelet–such as preschoolers or middle school students–can get one from any patrol officer, since all police cruisers will be stocked with them for the evening.

Another safety measure the town is taking is filling police cruisers with candy, so that kids can get treats from a safe source.

Just note: the bracelets only stay lit up for three to four hours, so it’s advised that kids don’t activate them until they’re ready to head out for trick or treating.