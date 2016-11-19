× Water problems cause Westfield State in Mass. to cancel classes

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Water pressure problems have forced the cancellation of on campus classes and the school will shut down the dorms early for Thanksgiving break at Westfield State University.

Officials said that water pressure problems on campus led to the decision to close the dorms as of Sunday at 4 p.m. On campus classes will be canceled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday . Online classes will continue as usual.

The city of Westfield was experiencing water problems as well. On Monday, Nov. 21, university administrative offices will be open and fully staffed.

According to the school, 5,500 students are enrolled and about 60% of them live on campus.