× Foodie Friday – Red Rose Desserts & More

COLCHESTER – When you walk into Red Rose Desserts & More in Colchester, it smells like your grandmother’s kitchen and feels like home.

Mike Murray and his aunt Jackie Sirois own the hidden gem along Lebanon Avenue that serves up sweet treats and as the name says, more.

A menu filled with fresh sandwiches, grilled paninis, stuffed breads and what they call “the best seafood chowder in town.”

“We make close to 35 gallons a week and sell out all the time,” said Murray. “We use only the best seafood filled with lobster, shrimp, clams, muscles and it’s all cut here, and we add a lot of love that I can’t talk about.”

Their desserts speak for themselves. The front cases are filled with so much goodness.

From homemade Rice Krispy treats, packed with crushed Oreo’s and M & M’s, to fluffy whoopie pies and fresh-baked turnovers, there is a little something for everyone’s sweet tooth.

If healthy is your thing, try the fit smoothies or the homemade energy bars filled peanut butter, oats, raisins and more which is enough to get you through the day.

This place is Foodie Friday approved and if you go there, say hello to Mike and Jackie and tell them the FOX 61 gang sent you.

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing newsteam@fox61.com, reaching out to Sean Pragano on Facebook, or use the contact form below (desktop only):