Hartford firefighters rescue people from building fire, dozens of people displaced

HARTFORD -- Dozens of people are out of their home after an early morning fire in Hartford Monday. The second-alarm fire started at around 3 a.m. at 69 Ward Place, and firefighters later said it was caused by faulty electrical work.

When firefighters arrived, people were trapped on the third floor and they were able to rescue the 5 to 10 people.

While fire and smoke spread through the 34-unit apartment complex, Joshua Torres and his elderly parents feared for their lives.

"Being told you're trapped in there and having to wait for somebody to come, it makes you value life even more," said Torres.

Torres lives on the third floor. He was asleep when the fire alarms went off. He just wanted to get out with his family.

One of the dozens of firefighters on scene made this horrific experience a little easier for Torres and his parents though. "He said 'you're gonna make it out alive. Say it out loud,' and I said it out loud and he made sure we were all good. Once they contained the fire, we all had to run down to the ground floor with all the smoke hitting us," said Torres.

Firefighters say it wasn't that easy. Captain Raul Ortiz said, "Most people could not get out of the hallway because of the heavy smoke conditions."

One person was taken to the hospital but no other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is responding, calling it a "large-scale fire." More than 70 residents, including 17 children, have been displaced, the Red Cross said, so they have opened a shelter at Pope Park to help support these residents. At this time, the Red Cross is assisting the residents with immediate needs and released the following statement:

"The Red Cross is working with the City of Hartford to provide a safe place to stay and food for those affected by this fire. Work will continue today to ensure that all emergency needs are taken care of, such as any needs for food, clothing, medical needs and casework services.The Red Cross will also provide comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. An envelope will also be provided with information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more."

The fire marshal is investigating if the building is a total loss.