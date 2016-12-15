Check for delays and closings here

Waterbury man pleads guilty to killing his mother during argument

Posted 8:10 AM, December 15, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
elijahjohnson

WATERBURY — A Waterbury man has pleaded guilty to charges he strangled his mother to death during a suspected argument two years ago.

The Republican-American reports 20-year-old Elijah Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday under the Alford doctrine, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Under the deal, Johnson is expected to receive a mandatory-minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on Feb. 17.

Authorities say 44-year-old Kacy Austin was found dead in the second-floor bedroom of her home in January 2014 in Waterbury. Her death was initially considered “untimely” but a medical examiner found she died from compression of the neck.

Police said an investigation found that the then-17-year-old Johnson killed his mom during an argument about using her vehicle.

Related stories