× Waterbury man pleads guilty to killing his mother during argument

WATERBURY — A Waterbury man has pleaded guilty to charges he strangled his mother to death during a suspected argument two years ago.

The Republican-American reports 20-year-old Elijah Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday under the Alford doctrine, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Under the deal, Johnson is expected to receive a mandatory-minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on Feb. 17.

Authorities say 44-year-old Kacy Austin was found dead in the second-floor bedroom of her home in January 2014 in Waterbury. Her death was initially considered “untimely” but a medical examiner found she died from compression of the neck.

Police said an investigation found that the then-17-year-old Johnson killed his mom during an argument about using her vehicle.