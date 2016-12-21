Why the end of the year is a great time to look over your finances

HARTFORD -- We're coming up on the end of the year, and it's a good time to look at your finances. Paul Schatz, President of Heritage Capital, stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about some tips. They include:
- Defer as much income as you can to 2017
- Accelerate deductible expenses
- Increase retirement plan contributions
- Increase charitable contributions
- Realize net investment losses of $3000
- Harvest tax losses
- Don`t forget about required minimum distributions (RMDS)
