Check for delays and closings here

Why the end of the year is a great time to look over your finances

Posted 11:21 AM, December 21, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARTFORD -- We're coming up on the end of the year, and it's a good time to look at your finances. Paul Schatz, President of Heritage Capital, stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about some tips. They include:

  • Defer as much income as you can to 2017
  • Accelerate deductible expenses
  • Increase retirement plan contributions
  • Increase charitable contributions
  • Realize net investment losses of $3000
  • Harvest tax losses
  • Don`t forget about required minimum distributions (RMDS)
Related stories