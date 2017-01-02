Check for delays and closings here

Concussions on the brain: Pushing for more research on women

Posted 7:50 AM, January 2, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Alanna Kennedy of Australia battles for the ball against Beatriz of Brazil during the second half of the Women's Football Quarterfinal match at Mineirao Stadium on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 12, 2016 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — A Norwalk woman is pushing for better research, care and support for women and girls who suffer concussions and other brain injuries.

Katherine Snedaker formed the nonprofit advocacy group PINK Concussions in 2013, in response to a lack of information and research on concussions affecting females. She has suffered 20 concussions herself, and her son suffered several concussions as a sixth-grader.

Some studies show females suffer more concussions than males when playing similar sports. Doctors agree that more research is needed into what might cause the apparent gender differences, and to tell whether women experience more severe symptoms or take longer to recover.

Snedaker and some experts are optimistic about an ongoing NCAA and Defense Department study of concussions involving more than 25,000 college student-athletes around the country.

Related stories