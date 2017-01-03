× Comptroller says state deficit will be $56.2 million for fiscal year

HARTFORD — According to projections, the state will end the current fiscal year with a $56.2-million deficit the state comptroller announced Tuesday.

Comptroller Kevin Lembo said the deficit projection is slightly higher than the Office of Policy and Management’s because of a difference in estimated expenditures related to settlement payments in the SEBAC vs. Rowland case. OPM projected claims expenditures to be $9 million, while Lembo said there is a chance that it could reach $23.6 million if settlement payments are not delayed. The SEBAC v. Rowland settlement requires the state to make over $120 million in compensation to state employees who were found to be wrongly laid off in 2003. The actual amount depends on a variety of factors.

Connecticut’s troubled budget is expected to again be the top priority for state lawmakers as they return Wednesday for a new legislative session.

The fiscal year beginning July 1 is projected to have a roughly $1.3 billion deficit in the state’s main spending account, which is typically about $18 billion.

While Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy isn’t expected to unveil his new, two-year budget proposal until February, he’s already asked state agency heads to come up with ways to further reduce their budgets.

Malloy and lawmakers are also expected to try and make Connecticut’s business climate more competitive.

Legislators face a host of other issues. The list includes possible action on a proposed, third tribal casino and legislation allowing Connecticut to pool Electoral College votes with other states.