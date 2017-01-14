The Stan Simpson Show — Obama’s term comes to an end  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- President Obama signs off on his presidency. What is his legacy? Political science Professor Stephen Balkran talked to Stan about the Obama legacy and his new book "Broken Promises, Broken Dreams."

"The nation’s first African-American President has not elevated any racial tensions and misconceptions, but has perpetuated the continued racial divide that continue to define us and who we are. The dream that America would transcend race, and that racial attitude would undergo a fundamental change, has NOT materialized."

Guest: Stephen Balkran, Professor/Author; "Broken Promises; Broken Dreams"

