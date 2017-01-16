× Mississippi mayor hopes to honor Martin Luther King Jr ‘right way’ after controversy

The mayor of a Mississippi town under fire over the renaming of Martin Luther King Jr. Day said Saturday there will be a special meeting to honor the civil rights activist “the right way.”

A firestorm was created on social media Friday after the City of Biloxi posted on Twitter and Facebook that non-emergency offices would be closed in observance of “Great Americans Day.” The posts were made shortly after 5 p.m. and minutes later the backlash ensued.

According to the FOX News, the posts were edited to say that Great Americans Day was a state-named holiday, and to include a link to various MLK Day events. The posts have since been deleted.

Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel told WLOX-TV that the city became click bait.

“We’re being called racist. That’s not the people of Biloxi, that is not the mayor, or the city council of Biloxi,” Creel said. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re now being painted with that brush.”

