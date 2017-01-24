× 50 gallons of fuel leaks after tanker truck tips over in Manchester: DEEP

MANCHESTER — The DEEP said 50 gallons of fuel has leaked into the drains on New State Road in Manchester after a tanker truck tipped over Tuesday afternoon.

New State Road is closed between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike following the crash. The scene isn’t far from East Catholic High School and Cheney Technical High.

According to Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis, DEEP also responded to the scene. The oil tanker was carrying between 2,000 and 3,000 gallons of oil when it rolled over.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say it will take two to three hours to siphon all the oil out and transfer it to another tanker.

Editors note: A firefighter on the scene originally said about 1,000 gallons spilled. The DEEP later revised that figure.