MONTVILLE — At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a disturbance in Montville at the Chesterfield Lodge at 1596 Rt 85.

One person has been shot but none were police officers. One Montville police officer is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The man shot was killed. Police have not released his name yet.

The threat is contained, police say. State police are still at the scene investigating.

UPDATE Montville: detectives continue to investigate police-involved shooting at Chesterfield Lodge. Male suspect succumbed to injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 30, 2017

UPDATE Montville: One person w/gunshot wound. One Montville officer with non-life threatening injury. Both transported to local hospitals. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 29, 2017