× Middletown Police arrest New Hampshire man for sexual contact with minor

MIDDLETOWN — A New Hampshire resident is facing criminal charges in Connecticut after the Cheshire County Department of Correction extradited him to the Middletown Police Department.

On Wednesday, February 1, the Middletown Police Department said that they went to Keene, New Hampshire to arrest 19-year-old James Saucier because he was wanted for having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15.

Police said Saucier is charged with risk of injury with forcible sexual contact and sex with a victim under the age of 15.

Saucier has been held on a $15,000 bail and is due in a Middletown Court on Thursday, February 2.