Main building at East Canaan campground heavily damaged by fire

EAST CANAAN — A fire destroyed a building at a popular campground Sunday morning.

Officials said crews were dispatched at 9:52 a.m. at Lone Oaks Campsites. The main building, where the office is located, suffered major damage. Smoke could be scene “from a good distance” according to witnesses. Firefighters said, the wing side of the building were the offices and bathrooms are, were on fire when they arrived there.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Due to the cold conditions, a lot of ice was created by the water the firefighters were using, said firefighters. There were some minor slips and falls by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown and state fire marshal is investigating.

Multiple departments responded to the scene including North Canaan, Norfolk, Falls Village, and Lakeville from Connecticut. New Marlborough and Sheffield, Massachusetts responded as well. North Canaan and Falls village departments were still on call Sunday afternoon due to the possibility of re-ignition.