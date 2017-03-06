× Man arrested in connection with deadly Hartford parking lot fight last summer

HARTFORD — A man was arrested Monday in connection with deadly Hartford parking lot fight last summer.

On August 18, police said they found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk at 10 Cleveland Avenue. The man, Joseph Jiles, 41, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police said a fight occurred in a nearby parking lot at 3155 Main Street between Jiles and Jonathan Willis, 49. A second confrontation occurred minutes later around the corner in front of 10 Cleveland Avenue Jiles was shot and killed.

On Monday, Willis turned himself in to Hartford Police, and is currently being held on a $1 million dollar bail on murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm charges.

