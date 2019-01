× Person hit by car in Middletown parking lot

MIDDLETOWN — A person hit by a car in the Apple Rehab parking lot at 600 Highland Avenue in Middletown Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said there is no word yet on how serious their injuries may be but police said this was not a hit-and-run accident.

No other information was available.

Stay with FOX 61 as this story develops.

41.532346 -72.655687