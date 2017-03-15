× East Hartford man one of 7 dead as snowstorm leaves US for Canada

HARTFORD — A major winter storm that dumped more than 20 inches of snow in parts of the US Northeast, including northwestern Connecticut, weakened as it moved into northeastern Canada on Wednesday after leaving at least seven people dead, including an East Haven man.

Train service and flights resumed but more than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week. Some school systems, including Hartford, canceled classes Wednesday.

The storm led to six deaths in the United States and one in Canada this week, a toll that started Monday as snow fell in Wisconsin.

• In East Hartford, an elderly man died after being struck by a snowplow Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Baerga, 83, of 446 Main Street, was hit by a plow truck as it was backing up.

• In Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a snowplow driver was killed in a collision Tuesday with an Amtrak snow-plowing train, fire Chief Andrew Fraser said. The plow driver was crossing the tracks, which the train was working to clear after roughly 12-15 inches of snow fell.

• On New York‘s Staten Island, a 47-year-old man died of a heart attack he suffered while shoveling snow Tuesday, police said.

• In Gilford, New Hampshire, a 16-year-old girl was killed in a weather-related accident, police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told CNN. The victim was the daughter of a Gilford police dispatcher, according to authorities.

• Two men died of cardiac-related problems after trying to clear snow Monday in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County, the county’s medical examiner’s office reported. One man, 76, was operating a snow blower before he died; the second man, 64, was shoveling snow, the office said.

• In Canada, a driver of a tractor-trailer died from injuries after a multi-car pileup Tuesday during blizzard conditions on Highway 401 in the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands in southern Ontario, a township spokeswoman said.

More than 30 inches of snow were reported Tuesday in parts of Vermont and upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds also caused difficulties Tuesday. Along the New Jersey coast, winds pushed ocean water into neighborhoods, resulting in coastal flooding and beach erosion.