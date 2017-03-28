× Neglected pit bulls found in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Two pit bulls with serious skin infections were found in East Hartford over the weekend.

The Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter in East Hartford said thedogs were presumed to be abandoned by the owner of the dogs, who was seen leaving Martin Park in East Hartford on Saturday.

The two female dogs were found to have serious skin infections from an overgrowth of yeast and bacteria, according to the animal shelter. They are currently being treated for the infections.

Anyone with information on the dogs or their owner is asked to call the East Hartford Police Department at (860) 291-7572.