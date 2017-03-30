What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Camels come by FOX61 from Kids Fun Fair and Zoo in Hartford and Naugatuck

Posted 11:01 AM, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:50PM, March 29, 2019

HARTFORD -- Bill Commerford of the Kids Fun Fair and Zoo brought a couple of his friends by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the trip the traveling zoo from Goshen will be making its way the XL Center in Hartford this weekend, and to Naugatuck in April.

The kids fun fairs are held year-round up and down the east coast, and are fun, friendly, and a safe place to bring the family! They have rides, games, and a give families a unique chance to interact with exotic animals, like camels!

