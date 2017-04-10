UConn Head Coach Randy Edsall previews comeback season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The former head coach for the UConn Huskies football team is returning to the program to coach again and that has Husky fans excited! Edsall talked with Tim Lammers in our new and improved Studio61. Monday morning.

Edsall led the program from 1999 through 2010 before leaving for Maryland for the same position. He compiled a 22-24 record while leading the Terripans before being fired midway through his fifth season.

Former coach Bob Diaco was fired following a 3-9 season that was marred by poor offensive play and inconsistent performances on both sides of the ball. Diaco went 11-26 in his three-year tenure with the Huskies and failed to improve upon last season’s 6-7 mark that included an appearance in the St. Petersburg Bowl against Marshall.

Edsall helped build the Husky football program upon his arrival from a Division I-AA product to a competitive FBS Big East contender. He led the team to four straight bowl games in his final seasons with UConn, concluding with the school’s first and only BCS Bowl Game appearance, when the Huskies fell to the Oklahoma Sooners 48-20 in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.

