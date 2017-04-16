× Granby man who died in tractor accident identified

GRANBY — A man was killed in an accident involving a tractor Sunday evening.

Granby Police said they were called to a home on Route 20 at 7:31 p.m. where they found that there was a mishap involving an agricultural tractor.

On Monday morning police identified the dead man as Gilbert Hale, 88, of Hale View Drive in Granby.

Police said that Hale was working on his property and using a small agricultural tractor that he turned off and dismounted. The tractor then rolled, striking him. Hale was pronounced dead at the scene.