Arrest made in Middletown hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old woman last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- An arrest has been made in a year-old hit-and-run crash that left a Middletown woman dead.

Barbara "Bobbi" Eddinger, 61, was hit by an SUV and killed while putting a letter in her mailbox on Chamberlain Road on March 31, 2016.

LifeStar was dispatched to the scene and Eddinger was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said Charles Leroy Demoranville, of Haddam, was working as a delivery person for a Chinese restaurant in Middletown when police say he hit Eddinger.

Tuesday morning Middletown Police announced Demoranville turned himself in after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility.

A judge set his bail was set at $50,000.

Eddinger was a mother of five. Her family owned a business, Stone Post Gardens, which sprouted from a small greenhouse her son started years ago, and turned into the Randolph Road location in 2003.

Eddinger was a devoted wife and had been taking care of her husband, who just had an accident in the past week, according to her friend at the time. She was described as one of those people who truly never left anyone's side, and also played a big role in her church, Grace Lutheran Church.

Eddinger was also known around town for planting flowers every spring in dozens of flower pots in downtown.

Demoranville is due back in court May 16th.