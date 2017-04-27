Local residents weigh in on President Trump’s first 100 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It has been a busy week that is leading up to a presidential milestone.

President Donald Trump is closing in on his 100th day and as we approach that day, people are weighing in on the president's work so far.

He was sworn into office in January saying he would put "America first." Since his first day, Trump has taken several issues into his hands, some people are in support of it and some are not.

The President has now embraced NATO and has reaffirmed relationships with allies along with adopting a traditional foreign policy role. However, some are skeptical of Trump's lack of foreign policy experience.

Trump has also largely turned to the military to address global issues, the dropping of missiles into Syria being the most recent one. At the same time, he is moving to cut the state department budget.

Just recently, the Trump Administration outlined its tax proposal which includes significant tax cuts. So far, President Trump wants to slash individual tax rates from 39.6 percent to 35 percent, reducing the total number of rates from seven to three. He also wants to cut the top tax rate for all businesses to 15 percent.

Local residents weighed in and offered mixed reactions.

"I'd say mostly bad, unorganized, didn't really seem to vet most of the people in his cabinet. My sister's in the military, so I'm a little concerned about that seems like we're picking a lot of fights," said Orange resident, John Russo.

"I think he's doing a great job! He's bringing more people out there talking as far as what needs to get done. Obviously he's a very good businessman and I think he's bringing that into the White House," said New Haven resident, Mike Dorio.

"Well, I think he's trying to do what he says he's doing to do and despite so many nay-sayers and all, he's still hanging in there and some of the things he's going to do or want to do are a lot more difficult than he realizes," said Granby resident, Fred Taylor.

April 29 marks Trump's first 100 Days of Presidency.

