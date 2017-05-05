Rain could help decrease gypsy moth population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND COUNTY— A rainy spring could be the answer to controlling the gypsy moth population in New England this year.

Several years of dry weather have contributed to large numbers of the gypsy moth caterpillars, which eat through forests, leaving trees bare.

“We’ve seen them build up from a couple thousand acres in 2014 to over 175,000 acres in 2015. Last year, we were over 200,000 acres of defoliation,” said Chris Martin, Director of Forestry at Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Martin said that level of defoliation will occur again this year, but experts are hopeful more rain will trigger the growth of a natural fungus that attacks the caterpillar population.

“Three or four days of misty, drizzly weather just saturates that soil enough that the fungus spores activate and attack the gypsy moth. We’ve seen it occur in 1989. We had another build up similar to what we have today and it was instantaneous death of the caterpillar. So it’s pretty potent and it only targets the gypsy moth caterpillar,” said Martin.

Ideally the rain will come at the end of May and early June when the caterpillars reach their adult size and the fungus will be most effective.

“Unfortunately for the next several weeks we're going to see significant defoliation because there are many, many thousands of egg masses out in Connecticut. But again, if we get that rain at that specific time, which all indications are might happen, we'll see a turnaround,” said Martin.

