Grad students protest at Yale graduation

NEW HAVEN — A large group of graduate teachers and their supporters at Yale University are demonstrating outside the school’s commencement demanding that the Ivy League school begin negotiations with their newly formed union.
The union supporters said they had no plans to disrupt the graduation and were there to bring attention to the labor dispute.
The effort to unionize began after the National Labor Relations Board lifted a ban on organizing teacher’s assistants and researchers at private universities.
The vote at Yale in February involved just eight departments. The school is challenging the propriety of that organization effort, which it says denied the majority of doctoral students the right to cast a ballot.
Several streets around Yale were closed Monday in advance of the graduation ceremonies and the protest:
- Elm Street – between York Street and College Street
- College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street
- High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street
- Church Street, between Chapel and Elm, will be closed until mid-day
See the interactive map below for more details.
Officials said there may also be delays on Dixwell Avenue, beginning at Webster Street, Broadway, York Street, between Elm Street and Grove Street, Grove Street, between York Street and Temple Street, and Temple Street, between Grove Street and Elm Street.
City officials said New Haven police, Yale University and protest organizers are working to ensure public safety and minimal disruption.