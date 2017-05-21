Grad students protest at Yale graduation

NEW HAVEN — A large group of graduate teachers and their supporters at Yale University are demonstrating outside the school’s commencement demanding that the Ivy League school begin negotiations with their newly formed union.

The union supporters said they had no plans to disrupt the graduation and were there to bring attention to the labor dispute.

The effort to unionize began after the National Labor Relations Board lifted a ban on organizing teacher’s assistants and researchers at private universities.

The vote at Yale in February involved just eight departments. The school is challenging the propriety of that organization effort, which it says denied the majority of doctoral students the right to cast a ballot.

Several streets around Yale were closed Monday in advance of the graduation ceremonies and the protest: