Rocky Hill investigating car theft

ROCKY HILL — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several who are believed to be suspects in two car thefts and larceny.

On May 18, around 2:13 a.m., Rocky Hill police said they saw three to four people believed to be breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot near Cromwell. Police said when they confronted the suspects, they ran to a nearby car and engaged the officer in a pursuit southbound on Route 3 into Cromwell.

“The patrol officer terminated the pursuit. It was later determined that the suspect vehicle had been recently stolen from a nearby location and not yet reported to RHPD,” police said.

Police said an investigation determined that there was another car that had been stolen from the location where the suspects had been confronted by police.

“Along with the stolen motor vehicle, numerous motor vehicles were found to have been entered with multiple items having been stolen. The investigating officer determined that the suspects used a stolen credit card that had been inside one of the stolen vehicles. The stolen credit card was used for purchases at a Walmart in Manchester and a Walgreens in Hartford within hours after the pursuit,” said police.

Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects in this incident.

“We also encourage all residents to lock and remove valuables from motor vehicles,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Seguin 860) 258-7640 and reference case number 17-10755, or email mseguin@rockyhillct.gov.